Brighton keeper Verbruggen: Euros chance a dream come true

Bart Verbruggen has described his Euro 2024 experience as a dream come true. 
The Brighton goalkeeper was left heartbroken when England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final with a last-minute Ollie Watkins goal. 

Verbruggen passionately spoke to fans via social media:  

“A boyhood dream came true, representing our country at a final tournament. 

“I want to thank all the Oranje fans for the incredible support they showed throughout the tournament! We will be back.” 

 

