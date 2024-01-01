Veltman has nothing but praise for Yalcouye who plays "like he is 26"

Joel Veltman has spoken highly of Brighton's latest young midfielder Malick Yalcouye and admits he is better in a few areas than he was at that time.

Yalcouye started in midfield ahead of a defence in which included Veltman in the first half of the win over Tokyo Verdy that ended the clubs preseason tour in Japan.

The midfielder is just 18 years old, arrived from Gothenburg this summer and has already made an impression on Veltman.

“There are lots of positives, like the new guys who have come in like Malick.”

“He is 18 years old and played like he is 26. He is a No.6 or No.8 and very good on the ball.”

“Physically he needs to improve. But I wasn’t there when I was 18! So well done to him.”

“Especially on the ball, he is very good.”

The teenager is likely to go out on loan this summer and improve his ability but could play a huge part in Brighton’s future.