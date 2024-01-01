Brighton boss Huerzeler wants more improvements against Tokyo Verdy

Brighton boss Huerzeler wants more improvements against Tokyo Verdy

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler is seeking more improvements as they face Tokyo Verdy later today.

Brighton go into the preseason friendly having hammered Kashima Antlers 5-1 in their previous tour game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Huerzeler said from Japan: “What I can say is the team suffered together, I think especially in the long sessions.

“They were quite hard but they stayed together. They pushed their limits. That’s the basic thing I wanted to see.

“On top of that, we do some content. We are still completing a process and we try to focus on the process.

“We see improvements and that is the main thing.

“Let’s see what happens in the game tomorrow.

“We try improve individually.

“We give everyone feedback to each game as a group or as an individual.

“Against Kashima Antlers, we struggled a little bit with our defence. With our last line, how we get pressure on the ball, how we defend when we go into high pressure.

“We were too often in a low block.

“We don’t want to be so often in a low block.

“The switch between a low block getting into a high block was not the best so we tried to work on that.

“And on top of that, I think the positioning with the ball was not clear enough.

“We have also worked on that."