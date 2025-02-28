Hurzeler insists Brighton in FA Cup to win it; wary of Isak injury news

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says they're in the FA Cup to win it.

Brighton go to Newcastle United to contest their fifth round tie and Hurzeler insists he's in the job to win silverware.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said this morning: "First of all, that's my job. I always try to give everything for the club and, of course, I always want the club to be the most successful we can be. That's my job, together with the staff and players, and therefore we try that.

"We promise everyone that we will try to give everything on the pitch and beside the pitch to make them proud, but we can't promise to win a title.

"That's the thing that we to work on and the thing we try to do in our daily behaviour and then we will see what will come in the future."

Earlier in the morning, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe couldn't guarantee star striker Alexander Isak being fit for the tie. Asked about Howe's comments and whether the Swede's absence would change his approach, Hurzeler says he will be preparing for all scenarios.

He continued: "He is a special player - a player who can make the difference. You can't replace a player like this because not every team has two, three or four players of this quality. Therefore, it is a different game if he won't play, but the thing is now we don't know it, so we really have to prepare as if Isak will start. We have to prepare for his actions, for his behaviour and how we want to defend this together as a group.

"You can't gamble and say he won't play. I am sure they will try everything to make him fit for the game and we have to be ready for that."

Meanwhile, Hurzeler says the tie would come too soon for captain Lewis Dunk. The defender is still working his way back from a rib injury suffered in the fourth round win against Chelsea.

"So far, there is no other change. Hopefully, it stays like this. Of course we are looking forward to our skipper

being back, but I think that the game on Sunday will be a little bit too early."