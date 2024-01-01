Tribal Football
Veiga happy after first weeks with Chelsea
Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is delighted with his first weeks in England.

Veiga has tasted senior football since his summer arrival and is set to face Barrow in the Carabao Cup tonight.

He told the Chelsea match programme: "I’m just trying to enjoy every moment.

"I always loved the Premier League. It was the only league I truly watched every game from. I could watch the last-placed team playing against the next-to-last team and it was always exciting for me.

"I love the environment inside the stadiums and how much it means to the fans. For us players, knowing how much it means to them gives us an extra boost. It’s just nice to play in those environments."

