Maresca: Not just results should Chelsea be judged on

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca does not want to get carried away after a few positive results.

The Blues were successful in the Premier League on Saturday, beating West Ham United 3-0.

They followed up a late 1-0 win over Bournemouth last time around, and now take on Barrow in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Maresca said on the fans believing in his project: "At the end, the results always go one way or the other way. In this moment, for us, it's always important the results, for sure. But it's always important the other part as well; to see how the team is progressing and improving.

"In terms of social network, I am quite lucky because I don't have any social network. I know that people most of the time, I think they write things depending on if we win or we don't win.

“They probably don't have the time to focus on the performance and if it is good or not. They just judge us on the results but overall, I think we also need to analyze the way the team is progressing."