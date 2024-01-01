Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Veiga: Chelsea spirit helped me settle quickly

Veiga: Chelsea spirit helped me settle quickly
Veiga: Chelsea spirit helped me settle quicklyAction Plus
Renato Veiga says he's been able to settle quickly at Chelsea thanks to the squad's team spirit.

The defender arrived in the summer from FC Basel and is already impressing for manager Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We have a really good group with great individuals and good values,’ Veiga said.

"We really like each other and are building a family, you could say. Everyone has integrated really well and the group is really together.

"There aren’t little groups within the squad like on other teams I’ve been on, but that happens and is normal. It’s special that here in Chelsea now, we have a big group, a big family, and everyone feels together."

Veiga says the players have quickly responded to manager Maresca's methods.

"That’s what the manager wants, that we can swap a player but the ideas and the timings are there," he told the Chelsea website.

"It’s independent of the player that’s in each position. The manager wants us to be in the right place at the right time. So that’s what we try to do, to follow what he says.

"We just have to put our quality in and enjoy the game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueVeiga RenatoChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca wary of in-form Hudson-Odoi ahead of Forest clash
Caicedo "working to become a Chelsea legend"
Beasant: I would train a couple of days a week at Chelsea while a Forest player!