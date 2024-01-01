Tribal Football
Caicedo "working to become a Chelsea legend"
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo feels fans are now seeing his best form.

After a difficult first season, the Ecuador midfielder admits he now feels more settled with the Blues.

"At the beginning of last season it was a little bit tough for me," he told chelseafc.com. "It’s a very big club and you have to get used to it. I learned a lot.

"When someone new comes in with new ways, you need to adapt: to a new club and playing with the impression that you need to win every game.

"Now I am more adapted to the club, with the new training staff, which is good. I have more confidence and I’m playing good football. My team-mates also have helped me a lot on and off the pitch. I’m really enjoying it.

"As I said when I arrived here, I would like to become a legend here and that’s what I’m working hard to do every day. That’s the target."

