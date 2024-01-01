Beasant: I would train a couple of days a week at Chelsea while a Forest player!

Dave Beasant has recalled how he would train with Chelsea while still with Nottingham Forest.

Wimbledon's FA Cup winner has previously played for Chelsea earlier in his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Chelsea's match programme: "It’s quite strange to think that when I was at Forest, Dave Bassett, who was the manager at the time, said to me, ‘I don’t need you in the early part of the week. Can you train at Chelsea?’

"Gianluca Vialli was manager, so I spoke with Luca and he let me train with Chelsea on a Monday and Tuesday, and then I’d go up to Nottingham on a Thursday. We were in the same league at the time!

"I was more-or-less just with the reserves, but when I was done working with them and doing my individual bits, out would come Gianfranco Zola. He’d have a bag of balls, so I’d ask him, ‘Do you want me to do a little bit with you?’ Gianfranco was a proper gentleman. ‘Thank you, thank you!’"