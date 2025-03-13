Tribal Football
Vasco seek Villa talks over new Coutinho deal

Paul Vegas
Vasco da Gama are seeking talks with Aston Villa over the future of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil midfielder moved to Vasco last year on-loan from Villa, though his first season back home has been plagued by injury.

Despite Coutinho's struggles, Vasco management want to explore extending his loan for another 12 months.

Last season, Coutinho made 18 appearances and scored three goals. He is currently fully fit and taking part in Vasco's Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Carioca cup campaigns.

With a contract to 2026, O Globo says Vasco want to extend the loan for another year.

