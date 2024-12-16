Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes

Vasco da Gama's president desperate to keep Coutinho at the club with new loan proposed

Ansser Sadiq
Vasco da Gama's president desperate to keep Coutinho at the club with new loan proposed
Vasco da Gama's president desperate to keep Coutinho at the club with new loan proposedTribal Football
Vasco da Gama's president, Pedrinho, admitted to the club’s desire to retain Philippe Coutinho. 

The 32-year-old former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder is on loan from Aston Villa

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Midlands club’s boss Unai Emery does not see Coutinho as a first team option for his side. 

“I intend to (try for a new loan). It’s difficult (to buy him from Aston Villa), until then (end of loan) I don’t know, suddenly there’s an investor (laughs),” Pedrinho said recently. 

Villa are likely to be open to the move, as they do not see any avenue for earning a transfer fee for Coutinho. 

His stock has fallen considerably since his heyday, with little interest from European teams. 

Mentions
CoutinhoVascoAston VillaBarcelonaLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee Simons
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman