Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board

Southampton boss Rusk: Leicester defeat tale of our season

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Rusk: Leicester defeat tale of our season
Southampton boss Rusk: Leicester defeat tale of our seasonAlan Walter / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Southampton caretaker manager Simon Rusk concedes they deserved their defeat at Leicester City on Saturday.

Saints were beaten 2-0 by the Foxes as Jamie Vardy and Jordan Ayew struck the goals in this battle for the relegated clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rusk later said, "I actually think we started the game okay. The first goal, I've not watched the game back but it might have been against the run of play.

"I thought we were arriving in some pretty dangerous areas ourselves, and the first goal just seemed to knock the confidence out of the team.

"Maybe it was as a result of the season as a whole. It seemed to be a step too far, psychologically perhaps, the performance just ran away from us."

 

 

"We expected a difficult game"

Rusk was also asked if the players were giving their all in these final games of the season.

He also said, "There's a reality to confidence levels, we can try and affect it as much as we can, but the reality is we had seven games to go and we're working together as a group that have won two games all season.

"We are away from home in the Premier League against a team with seven more points than us. I'm not entirely certain of the exact points tally.

"I expected a difficult game. I expected a difficult game as can happen in the Premier League and with where we're at, at the moment.

"It went against us and we struggled to maintain performance from there but I think there's a lot of things in the mix.

"It's very hard for me to sort of like isolate it down to one thing and yeah, it turned into a really difficult day." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeicesterSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis: We will not finish as Prem worst
Van Nistelrooy casts fresh doubt on Leicester stay; makes El Khannouss transfer call
Leicester draw up 3 manager shortlist to replace Van Nistelrooy including Carsley and Rohl