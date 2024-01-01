Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale

Vardy delighted finding Leicester equaliser against Tottenham

Vardy delighted finding Leicester equaliser against Tottenham
Vardy delighted finding Leicester equaliser against Tottenham
Vardy delighted finding Leicester equaliser against TottenhamAction Plus
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was delighted scoring in Monday night's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

The match marked Leicester and Vardy's return to the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And the 37 year-old said afterwards:  "We just had a little chat between ourselves at half-time. Tottenham are a really good team but we have them too much respect and we started getting after them and it changed the momentum.

"We said when it got to 40 minutes make sure you go in not conceding any more. We'll take the point and move on now. 

"I was as fit as a fiddle until I got to about 65 minutes, if I'm honest!

"I wouldn't say I am doing anything differently playing-wise. Probably adapted a bit by dropping in but I think the main thing is I am looking after myself recovery-wise to the maximum."

On being 37, he added: "I see it as just a number. As long as I keep looking after myself and my legs keep feeling great, then I will carry on for as long as is physically possible."

Mentions
Premier LeagueVardy JamieLeicesterTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou wary facing Leicester: Coops a good manager
Leicester boss Cooper admits going to Spurs short of numbers
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Not my decision to let Winks leave