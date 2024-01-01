Vardy delighted finding Leicester equaliser against Tottenham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was delighted scoring in Monday night's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

The match marked Leicester and Vardy's return to the Premier League.

And the 37 year-old said afterwards: "We just had a little chat between ourselves at half-time. Tottenham are a really good team but we have them too much respect and we started getting after them and it changed the momentum.

"We said when it got to 40 minutes make sure you go in not conceding any more. We'll take the point and move on now.

"I was as fit as a fiddle until I got to about 65 minutes, if I'm honest!

"I wouldn't say I am doing anything differently playing-wise. Probably adapted a bit by dropping in but I think the main thing is I am looking after myself recovery-wise to the maximum."

On being 37, he added: "I see it as just a number. As long as I keep looking after myself and my legs keep feeling great, then I will carry on for as long as is physically possible."