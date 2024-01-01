Tottenham boss Postecoglou wary facing Leicester: Coops a good manager

Newly promoted Leicester City are set to take on Tottenham in their first game of their Premier League season.

The Foxes are back in the top flight after a year away, and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou knows they will be a dangerous team.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Australian was previewing the clash, which takes place on Monday, and paid tribute to Leicester.

He stated: “I saw a fair bit of them. Enzo (Maresca) did a fantastic job with them. I kind of knew he would get them playing a fairly attractive kind of football and you always look at those kind of teams. I knew they’d bounce straight back up.

“They are a strong team who have obviously had a change of manager. Coops is in and he is a good guy. I’ve got to know him over the last couple of years. He is a top manager and it is always difficult when you lose your job but I think he will do well with Leicester. He knows what the Premier League is all about.

“When you play a promoted side on the opening day of the season at their place - it isn’t going to be an easy game. Their crowd will be up for it and there will be plenty of excitement for them being back in the Premier League. It’s going to be a tough test for us but at the same time over the last year we’ve known how important it is to get off to a good start in the Premier League and that’s what we will try to do.”