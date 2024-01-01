Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Tottenham boss Postecoglou wary facing Leicester: Coops a good manager

Tottenham boss Postecoglou wary facing Leicester: Coops a good manager
Tottenham boss Postecoglou wary facing Leicester: Coops a good manager
Tottenham boss Postecoglou wary facing Leicester: Coops a good managerAction Plus
Newly promoted Leicester City are set to take on Tottenham in their first game of their Premier League season.

The Foxes are back in the top flight after a year away, and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou knows they will be a dangerous team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Australian was previewing the clash, which takes place on Monday, and paid tribute to Leicester.

He stated: “I saw a fair bit of them. Enzo (Maresca) did a fantastic job with them. I kind of knew he would get them playing a fairly attractive kind of football and you always look at those kind of teams. I knew they’d bounce straight back up. 

“They are a strong team who have obviously had a change of manager. Coops is in and he is a good guy. I’ve got to know him over the last couple of years. He is a top manager and it is always difficult when you lose your job but I think he will do well with Leicester. He knows what the Premier League is all about.

“When you play a promoted side on the opening day of the season at their place - it isn’t going to be an easy game. Their crowd will be up for it and there will be plenty of excitement for them being back in the Premier League. It’s going to be a tough test for us but at the same time over the last year we’ve known how important it is to get off to a good start in the Premier League and that’s what we will try to do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeicesterTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham's Donley set to sign for Leyton Orient on loan for the season
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Not my decision to let Winks leave
Cooper targets Spurs defender Rodon for Leicester