Van Persie reflects on Wenger, Ferguson advice after taking Feyenoord job

Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie says he's using what he learned from past managers to hit the ground running in his new job.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star left Heerenveen last week to return to Feyenoord.

Van Persie said: “I have had a good talk with the players and I know what I want to achieve. I was lucky that after Arsene Wenger I also got to work with Sir Alex Ferguson. I really learned from Sir Alex. One of his best pieces of advice was that everything you say to your players, you have to keep your word. He was great at that.

“If he promised something, he kept it. I strive for that too. If you say something, it has to mean something for your players and staff.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work under fantastic managers. Arsene was great at giving confidence and chances to players. I try to include that in my own approach and make it part of my man-management skills.”

“I really appreciated his words when I got the job at Feyenoord. I really see him as my football father. I was able to develop in many ways, as a player and as a person, because of him. His support was always there - on and off the pitch. He also gave me the opportunity to prove myself at Arsenal at top level.

“I know how important it is for young players to get opportunities - and the same goes for young managers.”