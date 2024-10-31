Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures

Van Nistelrooy: We want Man Utd players to play natural game

Ansser Sadiq
Van Nistelrooy: We want Man Utd players to play natural game
Van Nistelrooy: We want Man Utd players to play natural gameAction Plus
Interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy says Manchester United's players need to play their natural games.

The Dutchman allowed his players the freedom to express themselves last night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United were 5-2 winners over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Speaking to MUTV pre-match, Van Nistelrooy said: "We had to deal with a day like yesterday and give the players some space to get their heads around things and their emotions.

"Then they needed to switch their mindsets to performing and that is what we did today. We wanted to focus on seeing an energetic, an attack-minded performance, having a lot of the ball, and attempting to give the crowd a great night.

"It has been a couple of days of mixed feelings," Van Nistelrooy added. 

"When you see a colleague go, it is a big disappointment.

"Erik (ten Hag) brought me in and in the first conversation we had, what struck me most was the passion he had for Man United, and I experienced that with him. He was really fighting for this club, for the supporters, and that was what brought us together."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans
Sir Alex returns to see Van Nistelrooy lead Man Utd to Cup win
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...