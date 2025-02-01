Beto delighted with brace in Everton win

Everton striker Beto was delighted with his double in their 4-0 win against Leicester City.

Beto was named man-of-the-match after Saturday's performance.

He said afterwards: "Yeah, it couldn't have gone much better for me.

"Unfortunately for Dom, Manga, Dwight... I want to say this victory is for them because of the situation they are in (with their injuries) now. So, we are happy to give them this happiness, this joy.

"I was just running free and I saw the space, my teammates know me - they know I like to run in behind. It was the best moment for me. I made the run and when it came to the finish, I just thought, 'Put it past the goalkeeper'.

"We scored four goals but it wasn't easy. Maybe we made it look easy in the end, but we knew this was a game we needed to win. We are fighting for places, so we knew it wouldn't be easy but we managed to get the goals and a really good win. I'm really happy for the boys."

Beto added, "We just keep working, we just keep improving.

"We have a lot improve.

"I speak for myself, I have a lot to improve, but we just need to keep going. The criticism (about not scoring enough goals as a team) is normal. This is football. There is always criticism in football and we can handle it.

"Now we get back to work. We're going to work for the next week to beat Bournemouth in the next game."