Moyes eager to see new Everton signings before deadline falls

Everton boss David Moyes admits he hopes to see new signings made before the winter market closes on Monday night.

Moyes was speaking after their 4-0 win against Leicester City.

He said, "We have to make sure we're a Premier League club so today's win goes towards that. We've had three great wins at the moment if you look at it. But I'm looking at it and saying look, we need to try to make sure we're going into the new stadium as a Premier League club.

"I think once I've got that over then I'll start thinking about the future and how we're going to improve the whole thing. Ultimately, we need to bring in some new players just now if we can and then we have to look to try to take the Club back to a much better level if that's possible.

"I think with the new ownership coming in and the excitement we've got around probably the summer time and being able to spend a little bit easier, I think we should all try to look forward to that. But meanwhile, let's make sure everybody at Goodison and all the Evertonians and the players and staff still realise we've got a job to do here to make sure we're in the Premier League.

"Yes, like I would like to bring in certain types of players. As people will know, we're slightly limited in what we can do and where maybe there's a type we can bring just now just to see if we can help us through.

"But I think the future for me would be that we have to bring in players who are going to be competitive, going much higher towards the top of the league. At the moment, we might just be bringing in to try to make sure we've got enough to get us through. I'm sure everybody understands what I'm saying and what it's like at the moment."