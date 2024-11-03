Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

Van Nistelrooy: The important cultural thing I insist from Man Utd players

Paul Vegas
Van Nistelrooy: The important cultural thing I insist from Man Utd players
Van Nistelrooy: The important cultural thing I insist from Man Utd playersAction Plus
Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says it's important that club remains the front and centre for all involved.

Van Nistelrooy was speaking ahead of today's clash with Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "(Sir Alex) Ferguson said: 'No one is bigger than the club'.

"Everyone can shout it. But if, as Ferguson did, you showed action behind those words with every decision, every choice, it will be different.

"So players know that this is how it works here. Take for example the interaction with the fans. To always thank people after the game, no matter how it went. 

"Or when we arrive at a hotel and there are fans. To sign a few autographs. Take a picture. 

"Ferguson demanded that we take time for it then. Now I'm the one doing it. I encourage players to do so. Is it because it is a good example of an important cultural thing? Yes." 

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Nistelrooy RuudManchester United
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy insists no issue over criticism from ex-Man Utd teammates
Man Utd players will urge Amorim to keep Van Nistelrooy involved
Chelsea boss Maresca ready for Van Nistelrooy reunion at Man Utd: Fantastic guy