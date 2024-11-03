Van Nistelrooy: The important cultural thing I insist from Man Utd players

Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says it's important that club remains the front and centre for all involved.

Van Nistelrooy was speaking ahead of today's clash with Chelsea.

He said, "(Sir Alex) Ferguson said: 'No one is bigger than the club'.

"Everyone can shout it. But if, as Ferguson did, you showed action behind those words with every decision, every choice, it will be different.

"So players know that this is how it works here. Take for example the interaction with the fans. To always thank people after the game, no matter how it went.

"Or when we arrive at a hotel and there are fans. To sign a few autographs. Take a picture.

"Ferguson demanded that we take time for it then. Now I'm the one doing it. I encourage players to do so. Is it because it is a good example of an important cultural thing? Yes."