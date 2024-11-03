Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
New return date set for Newcastle fullback Trippier

Van Nistelrooy insists no issue over criticism from ex-Man Utd teammates

Paul Vegas
Van Nistelrooy insists no issue over criticism from ex-Man Utd teammates
Van Nistelrooy insists no issue over criticism from ex-Man Utd teammatesAction Plus
Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has no issues with criticism from ex-teammates.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag became fed-up with constant criticism from the likes of Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But ahead of today's meeting with Chelsea, Van Nistelrooy said: "Basically, they care for the club, want it to do well and are disappointed if it doesn't.

"I don't have any problems with that. We all do our jobs and they have opinions. It is absolutely fine.

"I don't take it personally. I am still in touch with some of them. When I see them I have a cup of coffee with them.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Nistelrooy RuudNeville GaryScholes PaulManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd players will urge Amorim to keep Van Nistelrooy involved
Chelsea boss Maresca ready for Van Nistelrooy reunion at Man Utd: Fantastic guy
Shearer doubts Van Nistelrooy will stay with Man Utd