Van Nistelrooy insists no issue over criticism from ex-Man Utd teammates

Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has no issues with criticism from ex-teammates.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag became fed-up with constant criticism from the likes of Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

But ahead of today's meeting with Chelsea, Van Nistelrooy said: "Basically, they care for the club, want it to do well and are disappointed if it doesn't.

"I don't have any problems with that. We all do our jobs and they have opinions. It is absolutely fine.

"I don't take it personally. I am still in touch with some of them. When I see them I have a cup of coffee with them.