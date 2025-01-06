Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Tribal Football
Ex-Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is ready to raid his old club this winter. The Leicester City manager is hoping to bring in several top players in the transfer window to bolster his squad.

Per The Sun, the Foxes are interested in doing deals for Victor Lindelof and Toby Collyer.

The veteran center half and young midfielder are surplus to requirements at United.

Lindelof has not played much under new head coach Ruben Amorim, while Collyer has not managed any game time lately.

Whether the players are ready to move to Leicester, who are in serious relegation danger, is not yet clear.

