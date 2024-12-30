Leicester chasing young Man Utd midfielder in January loan move

Manchester United have been contacted by a fellow Premier League club regarding a winter loan.

The Red Devils are set to make transfer moves of their own after the window opens.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they may be able to move one of their academy stars to a club where he can play more often.

Per The Mail, Leicester City are hopeful of bringing in midfielder Tom Collyer.

Their manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, knows Collyer from his stint as United’s assistant coach.

Collyer has only played three games for United’s first team and has not gotten a look in under new boss Ruben Amorim.