Van Nistelrooy says Vardy is "one of the greatest" ahead of his final Leicester game

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town.

The Foxes will host Ipswich at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what could be a fairytale game for striker Jamie Vardy as he chases down 200 goals for the club. Van Nilsterooy first spoke on the English international who will play in his final home game for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vardy is one of the greatest

"When you see the amount of times a player is performing at the highest level, that's the biggest achievement.

"When you've performed 13 seasons at this level, coming up to 500 games, 200 goals, that says it all. The standards you set yourself, you live your life around football and how you perform.

"Then you look at the trophies he has won, the individual achievements. It's the total package for one of the greatest."

Vardy will lead the side against Ipswich

He then confirmed that Vardy will lead the side who have already been confirmed as relegated this season but could move up to 18th place with another 3 points.

"Of course, he will be leading the team out on Sunday.

"It is important to prepare the match like I always do. Today and tomorrow is big in that. Prepare the team as best as we can as staff for the team to perform as well as they can, that is the most important thing I can do and the rest is up to him and he will be ready for that."

Will Vardy become a manager?

Next, he was questioned on whether Vardy has given any hints if he wants to become a manager after his playing career is over much like he after retiring from football in 2012.

"I think in the conversations we have had that wasn't a topic. I recognise from when I was playing at an older age you are focused on performing and I recognise that in Jamie as well.

"He is not focused on the future after football. This will be his last game for Leicester City but he wants to continue playing. In that sense he is committed to perform and to play. That is what I have sensed with him."

Criticism and praise does not affect Vardy

He also added on how Vardy has been preparing for his final home game and has ignored criticism and praise this season to focus on his football.

"Nothing different. He's preparing to win the game on Sunday, that's what he does.

"He's been so good over so many years because of that mindset, he's not been bothered with criticism or praise, he's thinking of performing. There's nothing different about how he is around the place."

This will be Vardy's final game for Leicester

Finally, the Dutchman confirmed that this will be Vardy's final game for the club in what will be his 500th appearance for the Foxes.

"It was clear in his announcement that he would leave Leicester and he would play his last game against Ipswich. That's what we respect."