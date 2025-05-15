Leicester's Vardy on retirement: I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has spoken about retirement at the age of 38 as he prepares to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old, regarded as the club’s greatest player, was central to winning the Premier League against all odds in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021 but will now depart the Foxes in an emotional goodbye this month. Vardy will make his final home appearance for Leicester on Sunday afternoon when his side takes on Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium, aiming to score his 200th goal for the club on his 500th appearance.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Vardy opened up on retirement and insisted that his legs will be able to keep up with the pace of the game despite many believing that his career is coming to a close.

"Football is a crazy world. You never know what's going to happen.

"I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine.

"I'm doing a sport that I love, it's what I've done since I was a little kid so long may that continue."

Sunday's clash against Ipswich will be the former England international's final home appearance for Leicester as fans get their chance to say goodbye to a legendary player who gave his heart and soul to the club.

"You can speak to my family and they'll all say I'm emotionless," he said. "It might do at the end of the game or whatever, but until that happens, I'm literally just focused on the game.

"You don't get a chance to look back on it. It's about seeing out the season with momentum to start next season."