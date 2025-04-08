Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
De Jong informs agent of Barcelona decision
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea

Justin admits: Leicester in horrible moment

Paul Vegas
Justin admits: Leicester in horrible moment
Justin admits: Leicester in horrible momentČTK / AP / Cody Froggatt
Leicester City defender James Justin admit they're in a "horrible" moment after defeat at home to Newcastle United.

The 3-0 reverse left Leicester a step closer to being confirmed as relegated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A dejected Justin said afterwards: "It's hard to describe, to be honest, with how it's been and it makes us feel awful right at the moment. You feel disconnection and disappointment when you step off the pitch. All we can do is give our all for the shirt. It's not been good enough for a couple of months now.

"It's hard to find confidence. I don't know how many games it's been since we last picked up a point. It's a horrible moment for the club with how we're playing on the pitch and trying to regain any confidence. There were bright spells from the lads who came off the bench and that's the one positive to take.

"There is still a chance for us and we have to fight and claw for it but we aren't showing it on the pitch." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJustin JamesLeicesterNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Goalscorers Murphy and Barnes admit Newcastle targeting top 4 finish
Howe: Newcastle have much to do despite Leicester win
Newcastle take big step toward Champions League with Leicester win