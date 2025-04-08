Justin admits: Leicester in horrible moment

Leicester City defender James Justin admit they're in a "horrible" moment after defeat at home to Newcastle United.

The 3-0 reverse left Leicester a step closer to being confirmed as relegated.

A dejected Justin said afterwards: "It's hard to describe, to be honest, with how it's been and it makes us feel awful right at the moment. You feel disconnection and disappointment when you step off the pitch. All we can do is give our all for the shirt. It's not been good enough for a couple of months now.

"It's hard to find confidence. I don't know how many games it's been since we last picked up a point. It's a horrible moment for the club with how we're playing on the pitch and trying to regain any confidence. There were bright spells from the lads who came off the bench and that's the one positive to take.

"There is still a chance for us and we have to fight and claw for it but we aren't showing it on the pitch."