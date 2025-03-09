Van Nistelrooy makes unwanted Premier League history with absurd stat

Tribal Football
Ruud Van Nistelrooy brought up an abysmal Premier League record following Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Foxes traveled to Stamford Bridge aiming to end their poor run of form but succumbed to Marc Cucurella’s decisive goal on the hour mark.

In the process, the Manchester United legend set an unfortunate record as his team’s losing streak extended to five across all competitions.

Among managers with at least 15 Premier League games in charge, only Mick McCarthy's Sunderland (84%) and Russell Martin's Southampton (81%) have a higher loss percentage than Van Nistelrooy of Leicester City (80%), who have lost 12 of his 15 matches at the helm.

The former Premier League champions, currently mired in relegation trouble with just 17 points from 28 matches, will be seeking redemption in their next clash against Manchester United on March 16.

