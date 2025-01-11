Van Nistelrooy: Hitting six against QPR a compliment to Leicester players

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was left delighted after their 6-2 FA Cup thumping of QPR.

James Justin struck twice, with Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy also scoring before a wonder goal from Wout Faes rounded off the scoreline.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Nistelrooy said afterwards: “A performance where you can score six goals is always a good performance. It’s not easy, especially against a QPR side that’s very well managed, on and off the ball and on a great run of form. To be able to score six against them is a compliment to the team.

“I shared with the players that exactly six weeks ago, we started working together. A lot has happened. Immediately we have to step into the Premier League together, implementing new ideas, the way of playing, the way of training, the way of training, the way we do things in the different phases of the game, getting to know each other there and also off the pitch.

“I wanted to continue in that development with the team and not make too many changes in that sense. I feel we are in a process where we are getting better, doing things better, and in a certain way. That’s why I wanted to continue that.

“When you have the advantage of being 4-2 up early in the game, you can start to take players off. That was a big benefit for the games to come. The triple substitution in minute 58, it means that we can keep players fresh and get others in good minutes. Kasey came back on after his injury, so that’s the complete package. I’m delighted with the game today.”

On Vardy getting back on the scoresheet, the manager added: “He gets older in numbers but he doesn’t look like he gets older! When I see him every day in training, the way he handles the 90 minutes over the past weeks… Today the 60 minutes were perfect really. He’ll be fresh again on Wednesday.”