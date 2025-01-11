Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy details FA Cup selection plans ahead of QPR clash

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he will be taking the FA Cup seriously.

The Foxes meet QPR in the Third Round today, with Van Nistelrooy having won the Cup with Manchester United in 2004.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I love the competition,” he stated to reporters on Thursday morning. “It’s the oldest cup tournament in the world and it’s a famous one as well. It’s also important to represent that and enjoy these games, so I’m looking forward to it.

“The feeling I have is that I’m a proud winner of the FA Cup as a player and I was able to play two finals in this great tournament. I know how much it meant to me to be able to win it with the team and the club at the time, which was Manchester United.

“The games you play, very tough games, are games on their own. Now it’s not a replay anymore with a draw, it’s straight to penalties, but it’s a fantastic tournament to be a part of.”

The Dutchman also said: “It’s important to take this game seriously, to plan the game. As I’ve said before, every game we plan and approach to win. We’re also looking into the condensed schedule and what is important.

“We’ve rested players with little injuries, that won’t change, we’ll keep doing that. But of course, we have to say that the Premier League games at the moment for the Club are vital.

“At the moment of the draw, they (QPR) were second or third bottom of the Championship. Their current form has been very good. They’ve collected a lot of points with good performances and gained a lot of confidence.

“For us, it’s a great example of how things can turn around when you keep working and keep doing what you believe in. That’s why we are aware that we’re going to face a confident side that is very motivated to do well in this tournament.”