Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Ancelotti informed by Real Madrid about Alexander-Arnold deal

McAteer: Leicester players never lost confidence in eachother

Paul Vegas
McAteer: Leicester players never lost confidence in eachother
McAteer: Leicester players never lost confidence in eachotherSimon Dael / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer insists the players have never lost confidence in eachother after their 2-2 draw at Brighton.

The Foxes impressed on Saturday, with the team expected to be relegated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We know games have gone against us,” McAteer told the club's website. “Today we’ve said: ‘We’ve got nothing to lose, we just need to look forward and enjoy playing football.’

“The boys have really driven with that today. The manager pushed us with that as well. We came out here and wanted to show ourselves and express ourselves as a team and as individuals and that’s what we did.

“That’s why I think we played so well today. We weren’t thinking too much and just playing a game of football.

“Look at our run and teams can write us off straight away. But we’re still a team, we’re still together in the dressing room and we’re all fighting for each other day in, day out.

“Sometimes it might not look like that to our fans, but we are. We don’t stop trying.

“Today, the fans really got behind us. We really appreciate that and with the distance they travelled, it’s top notch, so thank you to them.”

He added, “I’ve not played for a few weeks so it’s really tough when you come into a game and play against a top left-back like that, (Pervis) Estupinan. We had a great battle.

“Hopefully I can keep getting more minutes under my belt now.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcAteer KaseyLeicesterBrighton
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy admits Leicester planning beyond this season after Brighton draw
Hurzeler: Brighton lack maturity in Leicester draw
Brighton’s Euro hopes hit as Leicester hold them to draw