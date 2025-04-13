McAteer: Leicester players never lost confidence in eachother

Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer insists the players have never lost confidence in eachother after their 2-2 draw at Brighton.

The Foxes impressed on Saturday, with the team expected to be relegated.

“We know games have gone against us,” McAteer told the club's website. “Today we’ve said: ‘We’ve got nothing to lose, we just need to look forward and enjoy playing football.’

“The boys have really driven with that today. The manager pushed us with that as well. We came out here and wanted to show ourselves and express ourselves as a team and as individuals and that’s what we did.

“That’s why I think we played so well today. We weren’t thinking too much and just playing a game of football.

“Look at our run and teams can write us off straight away. But we’re still a team, we’re still together in the dressing room and we’re all fighting for each other day in, day out.

“Sometimes it might not look like that to our fans, but we are. We don’t stop trying.

“Today, the fans really got behind us. We really appreciate that and with the distance they travelled, it’s top notch, so thank you to them.”

He added, “I’ve not played for a few weeks so it’s really tough when you come into a game and play against a top left-back like that, (Pervis) Estupinan. We had a great battle.

“Hopefully I can keep getting more minutes under my belt now.”