Hurzeler: Brighton lack maturity in Leicester draw

Fabian Hurzeler has lamented Brighton and Hove Albion’s 2-2 draw at to Leicester City on Saturday evening.

The Seagulls were two goals up but they let Ruud Van Nisterooy’s men claw back to secure a point in the Premier League outing.

Explaining the reason behind his team’s lack luster performance, Hurzeler told the media:“Too naive, not mature enough, don't react as well on set-backs during the game.

“They didn't stick together, especially in the final part of the game, and therefore we didn't deserve to win this.

“If you lead two times, then you have to have a defensive mindset, and everyone has a responsibility to defend, and we only did it in some phases of the game, not for 90 minutes.

“Therefore we weren't able to keep the goal clean, and that's the main reason why we didn't win this game.

“It's not only about in possession. Of course we can talk about the chances we created but, when you score two goals at home, then it should be enough to win this game.”