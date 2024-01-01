Tribal Football
Van Nistelrooy can give "invaluable advice" to the side in new role

Manchester United first team coach Ruud van Nistelrooy's new-found importance to the club cannot be understated.

The former United and Real Madrid striker came in during the summer to aid boss Erik ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy, who was manager at PSV Eindhoven a couple of years ago, was joined by fellow Dutchman Rene Hake in the coaching staff this summer.

Per The Mirror, Ten Hag often leans on Van Nistelrooy for advice and opinion before and during preseason games.

He is said to be able to give “invaluable advice to defenders about how best to nullify forwards” according to the source.

Van Nistelrooy's authority and influence were clear for all to see during training sessions.

