Van Hooijdonk says Forest target Gimenez would not have made it in Premier League

Van Hooijdonk says Gimenez would not have made it in the Premier League
Nottingham Forest may have dodged a bullet regarding a possible summer signing.

The City Ground club were linked to Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord throughout the transfer window.

However, they could not get a deal done for the 23-year-old, who has since sustained a thigh injury.

In addition, ex-Red Pierre van Hooijdonk suggested Giminez might have struggled in English football.

“I also understand perfectly well why he didn't go to Nottingham Forest, because he doesn't keep a single ball there, against those bears in the Premier League,” Van Hooijdonk told Voetbal Primeur.

"I'm not writing Gimenez off, absolutely not, because he also benefits from a good team around him, then he can also excel. But at the moment it's just not enough.”

