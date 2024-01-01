Te Kloese admits Forest's bid for Gimenez never convinced the club or the player

Te Kloese admits Forest's bid for Gimenez never convinced Feyenoord or the player

Te Kloese admits Forest's bid for Gimenez never convinced the club nor the player

Feyenoord sporting director Dennis te Kloese has spoken about interest in his star striker this summer.

The Dutch club managed to hold onto forward Santiago Gimenez amid interest from the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Te Kloese admits that Nottingham Forest’s bid for Gimenez never convinced the club nor the player.

"I think that Santi has shown in the past two years that he is a very important player for Feyenoord," Te Kloese began to tell ESPN.

"The statistics also speak for him. I think that he had a fantastic first half of the season last year, in which he was very valuable in the second half of the season.

"I think that the expectation was that several clubs outside of Nottingham Forest would come. They did come, fortunately we were able to keep that internal.

“I think that he was not one hundred percent convinced about Nottingham. And we as a club were not one hundred percent convinced about a transfer to Nottingham. That is why we decided to sit down with him and his management, well we are just going to continue."