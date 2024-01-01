Tribal Football
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure

Sandro regrets seeing Estevao commit to Chelsea over Spurs

Sandro says Chelsea's youth is far superior to Tottenham's this season
Ex-Tottenham star Sandro can't hide his envy at Chelsea securing a top young talent.

The football world is abuzz with excitement over Estevao Wilian, the young talent from Palmeiras set to join Chelsea's ranks next year.

And the ex-Spurs midfielder admits he is disappointed at the talent donning Chelsea's blue instead of Tottenham's white.

Speaking to OnlineCassino.com.br he said: "All I can say about Estevao Willian is that Spurs should’ve bought him first. He is a great player and has shown in the last few years that he can take players on, shoot and is so skillful. He is an exciting player to watch.

"I’m not happy that he’s signed for Chelsea but he is the sort of player that can change the future for Brazil, he is one of those players. He is a top player and I think he’s ready to play in the Premier League, as long as Chelsea give him time to find his best level and take that next step.

"There is a massive difference between football in Brazil and the Premier League, but If he trains hard then he can be one of Chelsea and Brazil’s top players."

