Van Hecke says his Premier League experience will help him thrive for the Netherlands

Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke wants to play a starring role for club and country.

The center half has seen his stock rise meteorically so far this season, earning international game time.

Prior to playing in a 4-0 win over Hungary in the Nations League, he spoke about his ambitions.

He told The Argus: “I think in the last years it was always my strong side.

“But when you get more games in the Premier League and you know more about how it goes, I think I get stronger and stronger.

“You see the confidence and I think that is one of the best parts of my game.”

He added: “Last season we had big injuries and not a lot of people were speaking about us when we had injuries.

“I think it is part of football that sometimes you have your best players injured.

“Of course, it is harder to play against Kevin de Bruyne when he is fit but I think we miss some players.”