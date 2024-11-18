REVEALED: Brighton fee for Hurzeler sees St Pauli record profit

Former St Pauli head coach Fabian Hurzeler’s departure to Brighton may have helped the club’s finances.

Hurzeler is impressing in the Premier League so far this season, pushing them up the table.

The German club’s annual report states that Brighton paid them about £5.4 million for Hurzeler.

There is also a suggestion that there is also a performance-based element to the fee.

If Brighton are successful in the coming seasons, St Pauli may earn yet more money.

St Pauli transformed a loss of about £4 million from the previous season into a profit this time.