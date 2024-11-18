Brighton defender Van Hecke proud of Holland breakthrough

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was praised after an impressive Netherlands debut.

Van Hecke is having a great time lately, impressing against Manchester City in the Premier League as well.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now he is a full international, starring in a 4-0 win for Netherlands over Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

He said after the game: “I came here in my good form from Brighton, I've been playing well there lately.

“I was just looking forward to getting some minutes. Then of course you're happy when you get to start.

“I just had to do what I do at the club. With confidence.”