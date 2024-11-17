Forest encouraged to try again for Brighton fullback Lamptey

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a winter market move for Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey.

Forest failed with a summer attempt to take the Ghana international on-loan for the season.

However, with Lamptey frustrated over his lack of minutes so far this term, he could be available in January.

Nottinghamshire Live is reporting Forest remain keen on the defender.

And with his contract running down this season, Brighton are said to be willing to negotiate a sale when the transfer window opens in the New Year.