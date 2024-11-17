Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd boss Amorim facing Zirkzee priority project

Forest encouraged to try again for Brighton fullback Lamptey

Paul Vegas
Forest encouraged to try again for Brighton fullback Lamptey
Forest encouraged to try again for Brighton fullback LampteyAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are eyeing a winter market move for Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey.

Forest failed with a summer attempt to take the Ghana international on-loan for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, with Lamptey frustrated over his lack of minutes so far this term, he could be available in January.

Nottinghamshire Live is reporting Forest remain keen on the defender.

And with his contract running down this season, Brighton are said to be willing to negotiate a sale when the transfer window opens in the New Year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLamptey TariqNottinghamBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gruda explains Brighton transfer gamble
Forest express interest in Bayern Munich striker Tel
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace