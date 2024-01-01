Van Dijk warns Liverpool facing two ex-teammates with Brentford

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says they must be wary facing two former teammates today.

Brentford travel to Anfield with former Reds Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg in their squad.

Van Dijk wrote in his Liverpool match programme notes: “Last weekend was a good start for us, with the hard-fought victory over Ipswich Town. Not a perfect one by any means – as the head coach says, there is still plenty of room for improvement – but a good one nonetheless. Three points on the opening weekend of the season is always the first objective, and now we hope to follow that up with three more against a Brentford team that also enjoyed success in its opening fixture.

“From our perspective, it is about building on the many positives we saw in the second half last weekend, but also learning from some of the difficulties we encountered in the first half. I have said many times that we are still a work in progress, but it was certainly encouraging to see how we were able to take control of the game against Ipswich, and I am convinced that with the quality we have in our dressing room, we are only going to get better as the season goes on.‌

“Brentford, as ever, will provide a tough test. It is never an easy game when you play against them, and having seen their victory over Crystal Palace last weekend, they look like they will be strong again this season. They have good players and they have made some good signings during the summer – including, of course, Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, who I’m sure will be given a good reception on their return to Anfield."