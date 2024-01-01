Brentford signing Carvalho explains leaving Liverpool

Brentford signing Fabio Carvalho has explained his decision to leave Liverpool.
The attacker left for the Bees last week.
He told Sky Sports: “I did (think I’d have a role to play this season at Liverpool), I thought I did alright to be fair but, as a footballer, you get that feeling where you know certain players aren’t back and when they come back things change.
“Then I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool, as much as I love the club and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans, I’m not going to just sit on the bench, because what’s the point?”
Carvalho left Liverpool for a fee of £27.5m.