Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
Flick pushes Barcelona to try for Man Utd attacker Rashford

Brentford signing Carvalho explains leaving Liverpool

Brentford signing Carvalho explains leaving Liverpool
Brentford signing Carvalho explains leaving Liverpool
Brentford signing Carvalho explains leaving LiverpoolAction Plus
Brentford signing Fabio Carvalho has explained his decision to leave Liverpool.

The attacker left for the Bees last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sky Sports: “I did (think I’d have a role to play this season at Liverpool), I thought I did alright to be fair but, as a footballer, you get that feeling where you know certain players aren’t back and when they come back things change.

“Then I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool, as much as I love the club and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans, I’m not going to just sit on the bench, because what’s the point?”

Carvalho left Liverpool for a fee of £27.5m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarvalho FabioLiverpoolBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set to let Dutch defender leave as Brentford step in
DONE DEAL: Frank delighted as Brentford land Liverpool whiz Carvalho
Brentford closing deal for Liverpool attacker Carvalho