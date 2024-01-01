Liverpool admit they want to extend contracts of two MAJOR stars

Premier League giants Liverpool have privately admitted they want to extend the deals of two key players.

Per The Telegraph, the Reds have spoken with the representatives of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Both veterans are wondering if their long-term future lies at Anfield or elsewhere.

The source states that both players’ contracts will be extended if they lower their salary demands.

The Reds are aware that both Salah and Van Dijk are getting up there in age.

They will be offered shorter deals with a lower upfront salary, but with higher bonuses.