Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had a message of calm for his new centre-back partner Jeremy Jacquet.

Jacquet has become Andoni Iraola's first-choice pick alongside Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence following his £60 million summer move from Rennes.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old's form also earned him a call up French national team back in September and he's made four appearances in Zinedine Zidane's new-look squad.

From 10 Premier League games so far in 2026/27, the pair have started each one together with four clean sheets, but Van Dijk is remaining cautious.

"He's been outstanding so far. He's very young, but plays like a very mature player. He's still 21, he's still going to get so much better and that's a good thing.

"Now it's down to him to keep that level, keep that consistency, stay calm because you can easily get carried away, because there's a lot of plaudits coming his way and rightly so."