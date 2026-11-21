Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has offered a fresh update on his future at Anfield with his current contract expiring at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Van Dijk remains key to Andoni Iraola's plans, and the 35-year-old has played every minute in the Premier League this season, and started three of Liverpool's four UEFA Champions League games.

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However, the veteran defender has missed the Netherlands Nations League matches against Greece and Germany this month, due to a fitness issue.

Talks are ongoing with his representatives, with Van Dijk rumoured to be keen on another year on Merseyside, but he's previously hinted at the club not formally offering him fresh terms.

"It would be emotional to leave next year, because it's been an incredible time.

“But I don't look too far into the future, and in my opinion, that's been a success. I won't change it now either.

“Whatever happens, happens. Let's see."