Van Dijk "really enjoys" Liverpool captaincy

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he's enjoyed the role of club captain.

Van Dijk took on the post last year after Jordan Henderson's departure for Al-Ettifaq.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I always had that responsibility feeling since a younger age," he told PA Sport.

"I became a captain first for the under-19s at Willem II in my last season before I left there. Playing in the position I do you have to feel the responsibility.

"I felt like I had it and I grew into it even more. I really enjoy it, it keeps me on my toes, it keeps me always ready to perform no matter what.

"The expectation from everyone out there, including my team-mates, is also going to be high and that's the standard I've set and I like it.

"But I definitely keep myself to a higher standard, I always want to play my best game ever. That's the aim.

"A small error - not even being seen as an error but what I see as an error - can definitely be on my mind and then the next thought is 'This will never happen again' and I work on it and move on.

"You have to set the right example, you have to lead by example, you have to find different solutions when you are under pressure."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play