Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is ready to discuss new terms.

Off contract in June, the Dutchman is now willing to commit to a new contract.

Van Dijk, 33, is now waiting for Reds management to make contact about negotiations.

Transfer exper Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Liverpool are ready to open talks to try to extend Virgil Van Dijk’s contract (currently expires in June).

"The Dutch centre-back asks a new deal until 2027."