Van Dijk on Liverpool's title race: I expect Arsenal to win,, we have to do our job

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up on the titler race and how his side must do their job against Tottenham and collect all 3 points.

If Arsenal do suffer defeat at home to Crystal Palace in midweek, Liverpool will be crowned champions before they can face Spurs at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. However, the Dutchman expects the title won't be official until the weekend at the earliest and says his side must focus on the task at hand rather than what is happening in North London.

“To be honest. I expect Arsenal to win at home but yeah, if it doesn't happen then I think it would be nice to be together," he said.

“So however that may look, we will discuss in the next couple of days. But if Arsenal just win that game, what they probably expect they will do against a very good Crystal Palace, then we have to do our job at the weekend.”

Arsenal have already beaten the Eagles twice this season with a 5-1 at Selhurst Park in December, and also a 3-2 Carabao Cup quarter-final win earlier that same month. Palace have won just one game in their last five and stand little chance against Arsenal who picked apart Ipswich Town in a 4-0 win at the weekend. As the title race goes down to the wire, Van Dijk is right to focus on the game ahead rather than rival teams as the club aims for their 20th league title.