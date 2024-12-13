Van Dijk: Liverpool wary of Chelsea surge

Liverpool centre half Virgil van Dijk has given his thoughts on Chelsea being in the title race.

The Dutchman was asked about the impact the Blues are having on the Premier League this term.

Enzo Maresca’s side have shocked many by moving up to second place in the league table.

He said this week: “I don't think they are under the radar. Obviously with the squad they have and the players they have. The players that can come off the bench.

“Obviously we can talk about inexperience maybe but they have the quality, they have the players to make it difficult for any team and that is what they have been doing so they are definitely up there.

“I think they have shown it.”

