Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool and Chelsea set to battle it out for Club Brugge center-back this January
Liverpool and Chelsea set to battle it out for Club Brugge center-back this JanuaryAction Plus
Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are set for a transfer tug-of-war.

The two clubs are battling for the league title at present, with Chelsea only four points behind the Reds at the summit.

Now their rivalry will extend off the pitch, according to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

The outlet states that both clubs are serious about signing Club Brugge center-back Joel Ordonez.

Scouts from the two teams have been watching the 20-year-old over the past few years.

The Ecuador defender is seen as someone who has the physique and game model for the Premier League.

