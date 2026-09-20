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Van Dijk: Liverpool still a 'work in progress' under Iraola

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.Profimedia

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has issued a cautious message following the team's positive start to life under Andoni Iraola.

Ahead of the Spaniard's return to former club Bournemouth, the Reds are unbeaten across all competitions, but they have only secured one Premier League win from four played.

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A Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham and an Anfield UEFA Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid has further boosted confidence over Iraola's impact - but Van Djik is clear over the challenge ahead.

"We are unbeaten, but I don't think we are overly happy with the start we have made. 

"We are still a work in progress, there's lots of positive signs, and now it's down to us to keep going and keep on improving.

"Keeping clean sheets are a great thing to build on for us. 

"Bournemouth is always a tough place to come to and play against. We need to be solid at the back, good in the press, and take our chances to potentially finish them off."

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Andoni IraolaVirgil van DijkLiverpoolBournemouthPremier League

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