Liverpool lineup v Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Iraola hints at Nguomha start on Cherries reunion

Andoni Iraola will be the main story in town as Liverpool head to Bournemouth in a key Premier League clash on September 20.

Iraola led the Cherries to a first-ever European qualification at the back emend of las season, but after already confirming he would not sign a contract extension, the Spaniard accepted Liverpool's summer offer to replace Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

He's started strongly so far at Anfield, with the Reds unbeaten across all competitions after six games so far in 2026/27, but a return to the Vitality Stadium could be the biggest domestic test of his tenure on Merseyside.

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news

Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike remain as long-term absentees for Iraola with Italian duo Giovanni Leoni and Federico Chiesa potentially both back in action by mid-October.

Iraola is on course to recall a host of key names, after making major rotations for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Tottenham, with Alisson, captain Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak all set to start.

Rio Ngumhoa could keep his spot, after an impressive showing against Spurs, with Iraola hailing his willingness to play across the Liverpool attack as needed.

Liverpool predicted lineup v Bournemouth

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Nguomha, Isak, Gakpo.

Liverpool v Bournemouth kick off time

Kick off at the Vitality Stadium is set for 2pm UK time.

Key stat

Iraola won his final meeting against Liverpool as Bournemouth boss back in January after losing the previous four up against Slot and Jurgen Klopp.